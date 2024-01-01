Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

87,762 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1726231426
  2. 1726231395
  3. 1726231426
  4. 1726231397
  5. 1726231399
  6. 1726231391
  7. 1726231396
  8. 1726231389
  9. 1726231400
  10. 1726231400
  11. 1726231401
  12. 1726231401
  13. 1726231401
  14. 1726231398
  15. 1726231395
  16. 1726231399
  17. 1726231397
  18. 1726231388
  19. 1726231400
  20. 1726231392
  21. 1726231446
  22. 1726231460
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,762KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4JR348695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 87,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 87,762 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 130,744 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Honda CR-V LX 173,964 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan