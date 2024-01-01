2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2018 GRAND CARAVAN SXT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Only <strong>167,000</strong> dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded and <strong> </strong>finished in Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>DVD Player</strong>, Rear Climate Controls, <strong>Power Tinted Rear Windows</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> Cruise Control, AC, Privacy Glass,<strong> Rear Camera, Bluetooth</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Steering Wheel Audio Controls and more..  </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $15,888+<span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST. </span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY </strong><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

167,000 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5JR271903

  • Exterior Colour METTALIC MERLOT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Super Clean 2018 GRAND CARAVAN SXT

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

Only 167,000 dealer maintained kms!

Loaded and  finished in Metallic Cranberry on Charcoal Cloth seats.

DVD Player, Rear Climate Controls, Power Tinted Rear Windows

 Cruise Control, AC, Privacy Glass, Rear Camera, Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls and more..  

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $15,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

