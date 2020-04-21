Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package | Dealer Cert. ...

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package | Dealer Cert. ...

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

$21,453

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,999KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4891587
  • Stock #: 19-1109A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0JR349942
Exterior Colour
Octane Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Caravan offers plenty of space without breaking the bank if that's what your looking for. As Canada's #1 selling minivan, this One Owner, Accident Free Minivan comes equipped with 2nd Row Power Windows, Rear Back-Up Cam, Factory Remaining Warranty, Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Stow 'N Go, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Remote Keyless Entry !! For More Information Visit Us Today: Wellington Motors, located at 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON, N1K 1B7. Toll Free At 1-877-530-2582 www.wellingtonmotors.com

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats
  • OCTANE RED PEARL
  • SE PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Sunscreen Glass Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

