2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

13,874 KM

$21,648

+ tax & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

13,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6447502
  • Stock #: 20-1026A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 13,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, Canada Value Package 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

