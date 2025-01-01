Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Fiat 500X

159,192 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Fiat 500X

Pop FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12936677

2018 Fiat 500X

Pop FWD

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1757019413
  2. 1757019413
  3. 1757019413
  4. 1757019414
  5. 1757019414
  6. 1757019414
  7. 1757019414
  8. 1757019414
  9. 1757019414
  10. 1757019414
  11. 1757019414
  12. 1757019414
  13. 1757019415
  14. 1757019415
  15. 1757019415
  16. 1757019415
  17. 1757019415
  18. 1757019415
  19. 1757019415
  20. 1757019415
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,192KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBCFXAB8JP718878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,192 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 136,585 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 57,726 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Mustang V6 Premium for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 191,016 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2018 Fiat 500X