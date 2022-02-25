Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

54,000 KM

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
519-767-0007

SE AWD Certified!AWD!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

SE AWD Certified!AWD!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

54,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8449731
  • Stock #: 22N1769
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL1JC241894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1769
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Ontario vehicle equipped with Cold Weather Package, Ford Connect, Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, 12v power connects, 2 sets tires on rims with TPMS, Rear Privacy Screen, Power Seats and MORE!!! 

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Microsoft SYNC
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

