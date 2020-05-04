Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD Leather, Vista Roof, Navigation, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Liftgate & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD Leather, Vista Roof, Navigation, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Liftgate & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 4980165
  2. 4980165
  3. 4980165
  4. 4980165
  5. 4980165
  6. 4980165
  7. 4980165
Contact Seller

$21,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4980165
  • Stock #: JUC22133
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD5JUC22133
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Ford Escape Features the Following Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford Escape delivers a 1.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Roof Rack, Reverse Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Leather, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Wiper Park, Heated Mirrors, Forward Collision Alert, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 200 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. Previous daily rental.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Drivers Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Push Button Start
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Reverse Camera
  • Park Assist
  • LEATHER
  • 4WD
  • USB port
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Aux. Audio Input
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • ADAPTIVE CRUISE
  • SYNC Voice activated
  • Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2017 Acura RDX AWD, ...
 32,000 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 37,000 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 3,000 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Send A Message