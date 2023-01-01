2018 Ford Explorer

$30,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10485012

10485012 Stock #: JGB20875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Windows Panoramic Roof Exterior Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Convenience Tow Package Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Park Assist LEATHER 4WD 20" Alloy Wheels USB port GARAGE OPENER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.