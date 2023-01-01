Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD - Sport Package, Navigation, Pano Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Tow Package, & More!

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD - Sport Package, Navigation, Pano Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Tow Package, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10485012
  • Stock #: JGB20875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Ford Explorer Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford Explorer delivers a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Tow Package, Sunroof. Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather, Air Conditioning, 4WD, 20" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Park Assist
LEATHER
4WD
20" Alloy Wheels
USB port
GARAGE OPENER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

