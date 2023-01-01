2018 Ford Transit

$41,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 5 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10325790

10325790 Stock #: B00252

B00252 VIN: 1FTYR1YV4JKB00252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 86,529 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.