2018 Ford Transit

86,529 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

250 VAN

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

86,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325790
  • Stock #: B00252
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YV4JKB00252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 86,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

