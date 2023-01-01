Menu
2018 GMC Savana 2500

58,900 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

135" WB Cargo Van

2018 GMC Savana 2500

135" WB Cargo Van

Location

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9457291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,900 KM

Vehicle Description

·                  4.3L V6 gas engine

·                  Automatic  transmission

·                  135” regular wheelbase

·                  AM/FM/AUX input radio

·                  Steering wheel radio controls

·                  Cruise control

·                  Tilt steering column

·                  Air Conditioning

·                  Power windows

·                  Power locks

·                  Power steering

·                  Backup camera

·                  Chrome bumper

·                  Ladder rack

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra.

 

Test-drives by appointment only. Call or text 519-831-1263. Trucks, large SUVs and cargo vans as they are kept off-site.

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Rd

Guelph ON, N1K-1E8

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Massey Motors

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

