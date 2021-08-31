Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

90,328 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L CREW CAB/ Z71 4X4 /ELEVATION PACKAGE/

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L CREW CAB/ Z71 4X4 /ELEVATION PACKAGE/

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8009991
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG485831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,328 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8, ELEVATION PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, ACCIDENT-FREE, REMOTE START! This GMC Sierra is in excellent condition and is finished in a beautiful Summit White with Gloss Black Alloy Wheels! Specced with the Z71 Package, this GMC has a number of upgrades to help the truck off-road including limited slip differentials. Options and features include; Steel Side Steps, Wireless Charging, Power Outlet, Trailer Brake, Leather Steering Wheel,  Remote Start, LED Lights, Hill Descent Control, Reverse Camera, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

