2018 GMC Sierra 1500

123,037 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,037KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9380470
  • Stock #: 369041
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ0JG369041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Sunroof
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

