Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Terrain

77,881 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10137027
  2. 10137027
  3. 10137027
  4. 10137027
  5. 10137027
  6. 10137027
  7. 10137027
  8. 10137027
  9. 10137027
  10. 10137027
  11. 10137027
  12. 10137027
  13. 10137027
  14. 10137027
  15. 10137027
  16. 10137027
  17. 10137027
  18. 10137027
  19. 10137027
  20. 10137027
  21. 10137027
  22. 10137027
  23. 10137027
  24. 10137027
  25. 10137027
  26. 10137027
  27. 10137027
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137027
  • Stock #: 347533
  • VIN: 3GKALXEXXJL347533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 107,182 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Challenge...
 60,260 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 77,881 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory