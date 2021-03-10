2018 Honda Accord

Certified

$29,988 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6809495

6809495 Stock #: JA800241

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Camera LEATHER 18" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen USB port Aux. Audio Input STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.