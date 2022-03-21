Menu
2018 Honda Accord

92,533 KM

Details Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Olympic Honda

519-836-0640

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sport Sport

2018 Honda Accord

Sport Sport

Location

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-836-0640

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

92,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8730179
  • Stock #: U2419
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F32JA805436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2419
  • Mileage 92,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

