2018 Honda Accord

186,000 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sport CVT Certified!HeatedLeather!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

2018 Honda Accord

Sport CVT Certified!HeatedLeather!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_NoBadges

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9099106
  Stock #: 22N1923
  VIN: 1HGCV1F34JA802733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1923
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty Ontario vehicle equipped with Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Alloy Wheels with TPMS, Keyless Entry, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

