Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

47,721 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8596391
  2. 8596391
  3. 8596391
  4. 8596391
  5. 8596391
  6. 8596391
  7. 8596391
  8. 8596391
  9. 8596391
  10. 8596391
  11. 8596391
  12. 8596391
  13. 8596391
  14. 8596391
  15. 8596391
  16. 8596391
  17. 8596391
  18. 8596391
  19. 8596391
  20. 8596391
  21. 8596391
  22. 8596391
  23. 8596391
  24. 8596391
  25. 8596391
  26. 8596391
  27. 8596391
  28. 8596391
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,721KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596391
  • Stock #: 301146
  • VIN: SHHFK7G94JU301146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,721 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2019 Thor STARCRAFT ...
 0 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 129,525 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Spo...
 47,721 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory