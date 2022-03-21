Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

80,253 KM

Details Features

$24,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,600

+ taxes & licensing

Olympic Honda

519-836-0640

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-836-0640

Contact Seller

$24,600

+ taxes & licensing

80,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787881
  • Stock #: U2426
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F63JH016779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2426
  • Mileage 80,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Olympic Honda

2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 91,703 KM
$25,950 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Tribeca ...
 93,402 KM
$18,881 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 92,533 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-0640

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory