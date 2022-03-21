$24,600+ tax & licensing
$24,600
+ taxes & licensing
Olympic Honda
519-836-0640
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Olympic Honda
995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9
519-836-0640
$24,600
+ taxes & licensing
80,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8787881
- Stock #: U2426
- VIN: 2HGFC2F63JH016779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U2426
- Mileage 80,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Olympic Honda
995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9