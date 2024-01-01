Menu
<span>Our AWARD WINNING Pre-Owned department holds the largest selection of MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED vehicles in the Guelph Auto Mall. Each and every vehicle includes the PREMIUM GUELPH CITY MAZDA EXPERIENCE. Come in and see why it certainly is worth the drive to Guelph.</span> <span>We specialize in Pre-Owned Mazda’s but when we find meticulously maintained beautiful MUST SEE vehicle in any make or model we hold on to them. If that is what you are looking for; LOOK NO FURTHER. We put our vehicles through a meticulous 160 point inspection along with our exclusive pre-owned storybook (Where its from, safety report disclosure, car proof history disclosure) providing you complete peace of mind with your purchase. </span>

2018 Honda CR-V

139,784 KM

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Guelph City Mazda

949 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-837-3020

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,784KM
VIN 2HKRW2H81JH144012

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24C5070AA
  • Mileage 139,784 KM

Our AWARD WINNING Pre-Owned department holds the largest selection of MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED vehicles in the Guelph Auto Mall. Each and every vehicle includes the PREMIUM GUELPH CITY MAZDA EXPERIENCE. Come in and see why it certainly is worth the drive to Guelph.

We specialize in Pre-Owned Mazda’s but when we find meticulously maintained beautiful MUST SEE vehicle in any make or model we hold on to them. If that is what you are looking for; LOOK NO FURTHER. We put our vehicles through a meticulous 160 point inspection along with our exclusive pre-owned storybook (Where it's from, safety report disclosure, car proof history disclosure) providing you complete peace of mind with your purchase.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Guelph City Mazda

Guelph City Mazda

949 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9
519-837-3020

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Guelph City Mazda

519-837-3020

2018 Honda CR-V