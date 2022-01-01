Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

55,230 KM

Details

$35,544

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Touring

Location

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

55,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8110153
  • Stock #: V9711A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H99JH138608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Off lease vehicle. Looks like new. Fully loaded with leather, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, back up camera, Apple/Android carplay, blind spot warning on both sides and much more. Save big compared to new! On the spot financing available. Call to boook your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

