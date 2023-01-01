2018 Honda HR-V

$28,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10455363

10455363 Stock #: JM106035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof 17" Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Paddle Shifters LEATHER Touch Screen STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.