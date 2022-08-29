Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda HR-V

107,004 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9202909
  2. 9202909
  3. 9202909
  4. 9202909
  5. 9202909
  6. 9202909
  7. 9202909
  8. 9202909
  9. 9202909
  10. 9202909
  11. 9202909
  12. 9202909
  13. 9202909
  14. 9202909
  15. 9202909
  16. 9202909
  17. 9202909
  18. 9202909
  19. 9202909
  20. 9202909
  21. 9202909
  22. 9202909
  23. 9202909
  24. 9202909
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,004KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202909
  • Stock #: 108803
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H39JM108803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2016 Acura TLX Super...
 70,875 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 97,385 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento SX
 104,777 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory