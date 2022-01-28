Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Pilot

94,797 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Olympic Honda

519-836-0640

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-836-0640

  1. 8162248
  2. 8162248
  3. 8162248
  4. 8162248
  5. 8162248
  6. 8162248
  7. 8162248
  8. 8162248
  9. 8162248
Contact Seller

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,797KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162248
  • Stock #: U2381
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H90JB500041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2381
  • Mileage 94,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle in excellent condition. One owner no accidents. Fully loaded!! Call for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Olympic Honda

2016 Honda CR-V SE
 58,771 KM
$26,720 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 55,230 KM
$35,544 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2....
 25,769 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-0640

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory