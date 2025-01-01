Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

73,868 KM

Details Features

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12740052

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1752183158
  2. 1752183158
  3. 1752183158
  4. 1752183158
  5. 1752183158
  6. 1752183158
  7. 1752183158
  8. 1752183158
  9. 1752183158
  10. 1752183158
  11. 1752183159
  12. 1752183159
  13. 1752183159
  14. 1752183159
  15. 1752183159
  16. 1752183159
  17. 1752183159
  18. 1752183159
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,868KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhd84lf7ju714375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2013 Ford Flex 4DR LIMITED AWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Ford Flex 4DR LIMITED AWD 140,969 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 BMW X5 X5 4dr AWD 3.0i for sale in Guelph, ON
2003 BMW X5 X5 4dr AWD 3.0i 182,001 MI $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S for sale in Guelph, ON
2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 197,999 KM $800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2018 Hyundai Elantra