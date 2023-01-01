Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

60,438 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
GT Sport

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

60,438KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9548560
  • Stock #: 076843
  • VIN: KMHH55LC3JU076843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 60,438 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

