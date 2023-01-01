$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT Sport
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
60,438KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9548560
- Stock #: 076843
- VIN: KMHH55LC3JU076843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 60,438 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
