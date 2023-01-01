2018 Hyundai Elantra

$15,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9711283

9711283 Stock #: 23N2048

23N2048 VIN: KMHH35LE4JU035466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 23N2048

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Windows Sunroof MOONROOF Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.