2018 Hyundai IONIQ

131,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Plus Limited Certified!Navigation!PLUG-INHYBRID!WeApproveAllCredit!

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Plus Limited Certified!Navigation!PLUG-INHYBRID!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_AccidentFree

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9928991
  • Stock #: 23N2094
  • VIN: KMHC75LDXJU083317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2094
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Plug In Hybrid Ontario Vehicle equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, A/C, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Sunroof
MOONROOF

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

