2018 Hyundai IONIQ

$24,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9928991

9928991 Stock #: 23N2094

23N2094 VIN: KMHC75LDXJU083317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2094

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Interior Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.