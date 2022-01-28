$31,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2018 Hyundai KONA
2018 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate - Sunroof - Nav - Heated Seats
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
19,178KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255508
- Stock #: 116097
- VIN: KM8K5CA50JU116097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,178 KM
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5