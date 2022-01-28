Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

19,178 KM

Details Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate - Sunroof - Nav - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate - Sunroof - Nav - Heated Seats

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8255508
  2. 8255508
  3. 8255508
  4. 8255508
  5. 8255508
  6. 8255508
  7. 8255508
  8. 8255508
  9. 8255508
  10. 8255508
  11. 8255508
  12. 8255508
  13. 8255508
  14. 8255508
  15. 8255508
  16. 8255508
  17. 8255508
  18. 8255508
  19. 8255508
  20. 8255508
  21. 8255508
  22. 8255508
  23. 8255508
  24. 8255508
  25. 8255508
  26. 8255508
  27. 8255508
Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

19,178KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255508
  • Stock #: 116097
  • VIN: KM8K5CA50JU116097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,178 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2020 Ford Explorer X...
 50,000 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA Ul...
 19,178 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 131,305 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory