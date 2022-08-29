$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0T LUXE / AWD / SUNROOF / CLEAN CARFAX!!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9049687
- Stock #: 4052
- VIN: JN1EV7AR4JM442239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4052
- Mileage 80,651 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L T LUXE, AWD, NAVI, LOW KM'S!! We present you this elegant Infiniti Q50 LUXE with only 80,000 km's! This Q50 LUXE is a 300 horsepower luxury sedan, perfect for daily-driving and having some fun while not breaking the bank with gas, averaging a combined 10L/100KM! This Q50 is also equipped with the PROactive package, highbeam assist, adaptive front headlights and lane departure!
Some of the many options include: heated seats, reverse camera, sunroof, navigation, bluetooth, MP3 and much more!!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.