2018 Infiniti Q50

80,651 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0T LUXE / AWD / SUNROOF / CLEAN CARFAX!!

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0T LUXE / AWD / SUNROOF / CLEAN CARFAX!!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9049687
  Stock #: 4052
  VIN: JN1EV7AR4JM442239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4052
  • Mileage 80,651 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L T LUXE, AWD, NAVI, LOW KM'S!! We present you this elegant Infiniti Q50 LUXE with only 80,000 km's! This Q50 LUXE is a 300 horsepower luxury sedan, perfect for daily-driving and having some fun while not breaking the bank with gas, averaging a combined 10L/100KM! This Q50 is also equipped with the PROactive package, highbeam assist, adaptive front headlights and lane departure! 

Some of the many options include: heated seats, reverse camera, sunroof, navigation, bluetooth, MP3 and much more!!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!



With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!



COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!



The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!



Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!



We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!



 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!



We want your TRADE-INS!



We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

