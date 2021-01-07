Menu
2018 Jayco Jay Flight

0 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2018 Jayco Jay Flight

2018 Jayco Jay Flight

2018 Jayco Jay Flight

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6523585
  • Stock #: C0084
  • VIN: 1UJBJ0AG8J17D0084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # C0084
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Jay Flight by Jayco

Sleeps 4 (Bunk Beds/Fold down table)

Stove/Fridge/Microwave

AC Unit

Roof Vent

Power Awning

Screen Door

Full Bathroom

Stereo

Smoke Detector

Weighs 2700 pounds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

