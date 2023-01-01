2018 Jeep Compass

$21,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10032609

10032609 Stock #: JT138557A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features 4x4 STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.