2018 Jeep Compass

$23,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7504476

7504476 Stock #: JT327748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features 4x4 Reverse Camera STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.