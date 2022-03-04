2018 Jeep Compass

$28,997 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 6 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8658409

8658409 Stock #: 22-377X

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,640 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Pearl White Tri-Coat TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD) BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUM. W/BLACK POCKETS -inc: Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link Requires Subscription

