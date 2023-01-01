2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$37,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 7 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10187016

10187016 Stock #: 482154

482154 VIN: 1C4RJFCT5JC482154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 482154

Mileage 86,765 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.