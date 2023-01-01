Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,765 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,765KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10187016
  Stock #: 482154
  VIN: 1C4RJFCT5JC482154

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 482154
  Mileage 86,765 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

