Legacy Auto Credit
519-507-2277
2018 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
81,796KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10276461
- Stock #: 22053R
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG6JL819773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 81,796 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
