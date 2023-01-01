Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

81,796 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

SPORT

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

519-507-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276461
  • Stock #: 22053R
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG6JL819773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,796 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

519-507-2277

