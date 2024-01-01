Menu
Check out this certified 2018 Kia Forte LX Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Ac, Alloy Wheels & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Forte comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!450+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2018 Kia Forte

84,500 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Ac, Alloy Wheels & More !

2018 Kia Forte

LX Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Ac, Alloy Wheels & More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A71JE244639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # JE244639
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
2018 Kia Forte