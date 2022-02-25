Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sorento

80,429 KM

Details Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

EX - Heated Seats - Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

EX - Heated Seats - Backup Cam

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8374242
  2. 8374242
  3. 8374242
  4. 8374242
  5. 8374242
  6. 8374242
  7. 8374242
  8. 8374242
  9. 8374242
  10. 8374242
  11. 8374242
  12. 8374242
  13. 8374242
  14. 8374242
  15. 8374242
  16. 8374242
  17. 8374242
  18. 8374242
  19. 8374242
  20. 8374242
  21. 8374242
  22. 8374242
  23. 8374242
  24. 8374242
  25. 8374242
  26. 8374242
  27. 8374242
  28. 8374242
Contact Seller

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

80,429KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8374242
  • Stock #: 372345
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA14JG372345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 372345
  • Mileage 80,429 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2022 Keystone RV Spr...
 0 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 135,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM ProMaster C...
 99,871 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory