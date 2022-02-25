2018 Kia Sorento

$30,495 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 4 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8374242

8374242 Stock #: 372345

372345 VIN: 5XYPHDA14JG372345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Leather

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 372345

Mileage 80,429 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.