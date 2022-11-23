2018 Kia Soul

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 2 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9380473

9380473 Stock #: 026822

026822 VIN: KNDJX3AEXJ7026822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,288 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.