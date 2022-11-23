$24,995+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2018 Kia Soul
EV +
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
124,288KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9380473
- Stock #: 026822
- VIN: KNDJX3AEXJ7026822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,288 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
