2018 Kia Soul

124,288 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

EV +

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9380473
  • Stock #: 026822
  • VIN: KNDJX3AEXJ7026822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

