$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
EX Premium, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay+ Android Auto,& More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
- Listing ID: 8658352
- Stock #: J7468670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Kia Sportage Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Sportage delivers a 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Panoramic Roof, Air Conditioning. Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
