Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

63,052 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION // LOW KM'S // CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION // LOW KM'S // CLEAN

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,052KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8168128
  • Stock #: 4035
  • VIN: salvc2rx3jh268786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,052 KM

Vehicle Description

LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KMS!! We present you this beautifully elegant Land Rover Range Rover Evoque landmark edition with 63,000kms. This Evoque comes in the stunning Glacier White, along with having many features to celebrate the 6-year anniversary of the Evoque such as: full panoramic roof, graphite atlas front grill along with a dynamic body kit. 

Some of the many options include: bluetooth, NAVI, reverse camera, Cold Climate Convenience Package (heated steering wheel, heated front and rear windshield, heated front and rear seats), Pro Tech Package (touch screen display, USB, Meridian Premium sound system and subwoofer). 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 63,052 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Viper SRT...
 31,553 KM
$99,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru BRZ SPOR...
 38,895 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory