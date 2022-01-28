$42,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION // LOW KM'S // CLEAN
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8168128
- Stock #: 4035
- VIN: salvc2rx3jh268786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,052 KM
Vehicle Description
LANDMARK SPECIAL EDITION, APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KMS!! We present you this beautifully elegant Land Rover Range Rover Evoque landmark edition with 63,000kms. This Evoque comes in the stunning Glacier White, along with having many features to celebrate the 6-year anniversary of the Evoque such as: full panoramic roof, graphite atlas front grill along with a dynamic body kit.
Some of the many options include: bluetooth, NAVI, reverse camera, Cold Climate Convenience Package (heated steering wheel, heated front and rear windshield, heated front and rear seats), Pro Tech Package (touch screen display, USB, Meridian Premium sound system and subwoofer).
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
