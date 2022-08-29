2018 Lincoln MKC

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 6 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9299896

9299896 Stock #: L20811

L20811 VIN: 5LMCJ2D90JUL20811

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,691 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.