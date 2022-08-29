Menu
2018 Lincoln MKC

125,691 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9299896
  • Stock #: L20811
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D90JUL20811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

