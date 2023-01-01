2018 Mazda CX-5

$26,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10051053

10051053 Stock #: J0315534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features AWD LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.