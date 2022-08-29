2018 Mazda CX-5

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9051973

9051973 Stock #: J0453121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Exterior 17" Alloy Wheels Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Touch Screen Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering

