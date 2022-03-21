Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

82,792 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO / CLEAN CARFAX / REV CAM / NAVI!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO / CLEAN CARFAX / REV CAM / NAVI!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696375
  • Stock #: 4104
  • VIN: JM1BN1L73J1159955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4104
  • Mileage 82,792 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX! GS AUTO! HATCH! We present you this 2018 Mazda 3 GS hatchback, with only 82,000 kms! The Mazda 3 is one of Mazda's best selling cars, known for its reliability and comfort. The Mazda 3 GS is also loaded with options to make your daily commute easier, with options like heated seats, heated steering wheel, Navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera, weather-tech mats, and more! The Mazda 3 GS Auto also averages about 6.3L / 100km on the highway and 8.4L/100km in the city! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

