Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,519KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: C0503
- VIN: JM1BN1U78J1160503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,519 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
