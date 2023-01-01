$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
85,061KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9648313
- Stock #: 168788
- VIN: JM1BN1L70J1168788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 168788
- Mileage 85,061 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5