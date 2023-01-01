2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9648313

9648313 Stock #: 168788

168788 VIN: JM1BN1L70J1168788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 168788

Mileage 85,061 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.