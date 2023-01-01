Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

85,061 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,061KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9648313
  Stock #: 168788
  VIN: JM1BN1L70J1168788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 168788
  • Mileage 85,061 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
