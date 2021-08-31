Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

54,100 KM

Details Description Features

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560 LWB/ CLEAN CARFAX/ AMG PACKAGE

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560 LWB/ CLEAN CARFAX/ AMG PACKAGE

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7812321
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB4JA357461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black - Metallic Finish
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,100 KM

Vehicle Description

360 CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, EXCELLENT CONDITION. This elgeant Mercedes-Benz S560 represents the Flagship model of the illustrious Mercedes Brand. Designed to give its drivers and passengers the ulitmate sense of comfort and luxury, this S-Class features air suspension, Walnut interior trim, and a Burmester sound system. Options listed below: 197 Obsidian Black - Metallic Finish

801 801 - Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite

12B Operator's Manual + Service Booklet-English USA/CAN

14U Smartphone Integration

16U Apple Carplay Smartphone Integration

17U Android Auto Smartphone Integration

197U Obsidian Black - Metallic Finish

232 Garage Door Opener With Frequency 284-390 MHz

233 Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS)

235 Active Parking Assist

23P Drive Package

249 Automatic Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror And Outside Mirrors

251B Digital Service Booklet

264 Licence Plate For America

266 DISTRONIC PLUS With Cross-Traffic Assist (DTR+Q)

275 Memory Package (Driver's Seat, Steering Column And Mirror)

293 Sidebag In Rear Left And Right

294 Kneebag

297 Electric Roller Sun Blind In Left And Right Rear Door

301 Ashtray Package

310 Double Cup Holder

401 Climatised Front Seats

413 Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Roof

421 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

432 Dynamic Seats Left And Right

439 Intelligent/Folding Front Comfort Head Restraint

443 Heated Steering Wheel

448 Touchpad With Controller

460 Canada Version

475 Tire Pressure Monitor (TPM)

501 360° Camera

513 Traffic Sign Assist

51U Headliner, Black Fabric

531 COMAND APS NTG5/NTG5.5

536 Sirius Satellite Radio Complete System

540 Electric Sunblind For Rear Window

543 Sun Visor With Additional Function

551 Standard Anti-Theft Alarm System (ATA)

581 Automatic Air Conditioning

596 Heat-Insulating And Infrared-Refl. Laminated Glass All-Round

608 Automatic High Beam Control (IHC)

640 SAE Dynamic LED Headlamps, Right-Hand Traffic

666 Prod. Prot. F. Freight Pkging W/O Tie-Down Hooks

6P5 Sales Control Code For Code 475 Request

763 Radio Remote Control With Panic Switch (315 MHz)

772 AMG Styling - Front Spoiler, Side Skirts

793 AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 19" With Mixed Tires

800A Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline

801A Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite

810 Premium Sound System

871 HANDS-FREE ACCESS

872 Left And Right Rear Seat Heating

874 MAGIC VISION CONTROL Incl. Heated Windshield Washer System

881 Remote Boot-Lid Closing

883 Power Locking

887 Separate Boot Lid Lock

889 KEYLESS-GO

891 Premium Ambiance Illumination

897 Front Wireless Telephone Charging

8U0 Heated Washer Fluid Reservoir

8U6 Assistance System Steering Wheel Control Changeover

902 Front Comfort Seat Heating

906 Front Heated Rests

907 Rear Heated Rests

936 Cylinder Cut-Out System

951 Sports Package USA

97B Engine Noise Reduction Via Speakers (EOC)

986 Different VIN With Model Year

989 Identification Label Under Windshield

99B Active Adjustment Damping "Normally Open"

FV Sedan, Long

GA Automatic Transmission

H29 Trim Elements - High-Gloss Burl Walnut Wood (2B29)

HA Rear Axle

K14 Control Code For Service Interval 20000 Km

K27 Software Control For Unpowered In Position "D"

K32 Active Lane Change Assist

K33 Extended Restart In Stop-And-Go Traffic

K34 Route-Based Speed Adaptation

L2D Luxury Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Element

LS2 Body-In-White Load Stage 2

M005 Vehicles With 4MATIC/All-Wheel Drive

M176 V8 Spark-Ignition Engine M176

M40 Displacement 4.0 Liter

N8A Control Code W50 For PPS-Int. Use

P17 KEYLESS-GO Package

P21 AIR-BALANCE Package

P35 Lighting Package

P47 Parking Package High

P64 Front Memory Package

P69 Front And Rear Comfort Heating Package

R02 All Season Tyres

R66 Run-Flat Tyres

U10 Automatic Seat Occupancy Recognition And Child Seat Recognition

U12 Velour Floor Mats

U71 DVD Player With Region Code 1 USA

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Suspension
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

