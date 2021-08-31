2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
360 CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, EXCELLENT CONDITION. This elgeant Mercedes-Benz S560 represents the Flagship model of the illustrious Mercedes Brand. Designed to give its drivers and passengers the ulitmate sense of comfort and luxury, this S-Class features air suspension, Walnut interior trim, and a Burmester sound system. Options listed below: 197 Obsidian Black - Metallic Finish
801 801 - Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite
12B Operator's Manual + Service Booklet-English USA/CAN
14U Smartphone Integration
16U Apple Carplay Smartphone Integration
17U Android Auto Smartphone Integration
197U Obsidian Black - Metallic Finish
232 Garage Door Opener With Frequency 284-390 MHz
233 Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS)
235 Active Parking Assist
23P Drive Package
249 Automatic Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror And Outside Mirrors
251B Digital Service Booklet
264 Licence Plate For America
266 DISTRONIC PLUS With Cross-Traffic Assist (DTR+Q)
275 Memory Package (Driver's Seat, Steering Column And Mirror)
293 Sidebag In Rear Left And Right
294 Kneebag
297 Electric Roller Sun Blind In Left And Right Rear Door
301 Ashtray Package
310 Double Cup Holder
401 Climatised Front Seats
413 Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Roof
421 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
432 Dynamic Seats Left And Right
439 Intelligent/Folding Front Comfort Head Restraint
443 Heated Steering Wheel
448 Touchpad With Controller
460 Canada Version
475 Tire Pressure Monitor (TPM)
501 360° Camera
513 Traffic Sign Assist
51U Headliner, Black Fabric
531 COMAND APS NTG5/NTG5.5
536 Sirius Satellite Radio Complete System
540 Electric Sunblind For Rear Window
543 Sun Visor With Additional Function
551 Standard Anti-Theft Alarm System (ATA)
581 Automatic Air Conditioning
596 Heat-Insulating And Infrared-Refl. Laminated Glass All-Round
608 Automatic High Beam Control (IHC)
640 SAE Dynamic LED Headlamps, Right-Hand Traffic
666 Prod. Prot. F. Freight Pkging W/O Tie-Down Hooks
6P5 Sales Control Code For Code 475 Request
763 Radio Remote Control With Panic Switch (315 MHz)
772 AMG Styling - Front Spoiler, Side Skirts
793 AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 19" With Mixed Tires
800A Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline
801A Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite
810 Premium Sound System
871 HANDS-FREE ACCESS
872 Left And Right Rear Seat Heating
874 MAGIC VISION CONTROL Incl. Heated Windshield Washer System
881 Remote Boot-Lid Closing
883 Power Locking
887 Separate Boot Lid Lock
889 KEYLESS-GO
891 Premium Ambiance Illumination
897 Front Wireless Telephone Charging
8U0 Heated Washer Fluid Reservoir
8U6 Assistance System Steering Wheel Control Changeover
902 Front Comfort Seat Heating
906 Front Heated Rests
907 Rear Heated Rests
936 Cylinder Cut-Out System
951 Sports Package USA
97B Engine Noise Reduction Via Speakers (EOC)
986 Different VIN With Model Year
989 Identification Label Under Windshield
99B Active Adjustment Damping "Normally Open"
FV Sedan, Long
GA Automatic Transmission
H29 Trim Elements - High-Gloss Burl Walnut Wood (2B29)
HA Rear Axle
K14 Control Code For Service Interval 20000 Km
K27 Software Control For Unpowered In Position "D"
K32 Active Lane Change Assist
K33 Extended Restart In Stop-And-Go Traffic
K34 Route-Based Speed Adaptation
L2D Luxury Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Element
LS2 Body-In-White Load Stage 2
M005 Vehicles With 4MATIC/All-Wheel Drive
M176 V8 Spark-Ignition Engine M176
M40 Displacement 4.0 Liter
N8A Control Code W50 For PPS-Int. Use
P17 KEYLESS-GO Package
P21 AIR-BALANCE Package
P35 Lighting Package
P47 Parking Package High
P64 Front Memory Package
P69 Front And Rear Comfort Heating Package
R02 All Season Tyres
R66 Run-Flat Tyres
U10 Automatic Seat Occupancy Recognition And Child Seat Recognition
U12 Velour Floor Mats
U71 DVD Player With Region Code 1 USA
