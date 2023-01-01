$18,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
SV Certified!BackupCamera!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
117,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10466769
- Stock #: 23N2203
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP2JC162498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
