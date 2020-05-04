Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Altima

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,569KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4955148
  • Stock #: 20-430SFX
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6JC220788
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 137,995 KM
$11,114 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Impal...
 151,245 KM
$2,987 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX
 53,800 KM
$18,165 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-889-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-889-8021

Send A Message