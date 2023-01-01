Menu
2018 Nissan Armada

79,516 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SV

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

79,516KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404165
  • Stock #: 556632
  • VIN: JN8AY2NC2J9556632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 556632
  • Mileage 79,516 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

